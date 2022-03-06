Morgan Stanley Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Amkor Technology worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Amundi bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

