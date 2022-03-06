Morgan Stanley Lowers Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,469.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

