Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Medpace worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.06. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $3,922,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,716 shares of company stock valued at $59,881,900 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

