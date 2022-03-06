Morgan Stanley Purchases 55,914 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Oceaneering International worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

