Morgan Stanley Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.42.

FB opened at $200.06 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

