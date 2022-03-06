Morgan Stanley Trims Realty Income (NYSE:O) Target Price to $78.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

