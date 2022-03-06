Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

