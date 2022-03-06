Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $775.00

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 775 ($10.40) and last traded at GBX 1,138 ($15.27), with a volume of 208646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,168 ($15.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,171.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider David Hardie bought 59 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($16.15) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($953.12).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

