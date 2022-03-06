Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0004

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Myriad has a total market cap of $745,418.71 and $40.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000108 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

