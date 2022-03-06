National Bank Financial Comments on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.57 million and a PE ratio of 58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

