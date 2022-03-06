Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP Sells $36,107.50 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $12.59 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

