Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

