Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Natus Medical stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

