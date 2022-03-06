Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NAVB opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
