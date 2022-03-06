NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.56. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.