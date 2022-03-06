Needham & Company LLC Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $8.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.
CTIC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
