Needham & Company LLC Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

CTIC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.