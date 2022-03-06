Needham & Company LLC Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $8.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

CTIC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

