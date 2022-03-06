NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

