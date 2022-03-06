Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.34 on Friday, reaching $361.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.66. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

