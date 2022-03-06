New BitShares Price Tops $0.0111 (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

