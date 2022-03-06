New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 56.2% in February

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 244,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,046. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 607.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,039 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

