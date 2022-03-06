New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 970,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,083. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

