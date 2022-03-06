Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

