NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 3.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.21. 8,996,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,552,173. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

