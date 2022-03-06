NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.64

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 6992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
