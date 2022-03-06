Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $21 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

