Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 33,217,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

