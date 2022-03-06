Nexus Investment Management ULC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

