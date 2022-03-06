NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.14.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NICE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

