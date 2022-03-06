Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 776 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.04.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.