Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 776 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.04.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.