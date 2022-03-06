NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,540,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $395,343,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $439,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NKE stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,084,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,875. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

