Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Up 68.2% in February

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NLFKF stock remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

