NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.21

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 126445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NiSource by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $12,115,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

