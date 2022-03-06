NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after acquiring an additional 568,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NMI by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 432,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

