NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
NMI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 432,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.