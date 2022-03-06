NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NMI by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.86 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

