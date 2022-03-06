Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

