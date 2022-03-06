Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

