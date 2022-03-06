Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 64,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,103,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 151.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 610,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

