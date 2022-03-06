Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NRIM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $276.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

NRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

