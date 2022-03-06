Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NRIM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $276.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
