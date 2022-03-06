Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $18.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $468.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $295.16 and a fifty-two week high of $472.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

