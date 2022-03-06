Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $286.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

