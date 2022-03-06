Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.63.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

