NULS Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

