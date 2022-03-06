Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

