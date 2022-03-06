Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Head-To-Head Analysis

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 4.99 -$277.35 million $2.14 7.31 Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.77 -$3.69 billion $15.15 9.54

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $159.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 55.10% 38.61% 22.77% Oasis Petroleum 19.11% 27.81% 10.62%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Oasis Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

