Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,314 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

OXY opened at $56.15 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.