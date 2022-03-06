OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $89.70 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $94.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $410.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $470.13 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

