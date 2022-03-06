OctoFi Price Tops $2.83 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $12,632.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00007165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00035202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00103711 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

