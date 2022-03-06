Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Hits $24.18 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $4.98 or 0.00012733 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $24.18 million and $1.15 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

