OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 159,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,887. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OFS Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.