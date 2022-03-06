Oikos (OKS) Trading Up 98.3% Over Last Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $69,386.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.06644843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99694975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048147 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

